Centre to abolish 60% of permanent posts vacant for a year or longer

The decision covers permanent government posts vacant for at least one year.

Posts vacated through transfers, postings or promotions will be exempt.

Accounts offices will revise vacancy rosters and process promotions accordingly.

The federal government on Friday decided to abolish 60 per cent of permanent government posts that have remained vacant for one year or longer.

A notification issued by the Controller General of Accounts stated that the posts selected for abolition would come from the quotas allocated for initial and direct recruitment.

Positions that become vacant because of transfers, postings or promotions will not be abolished under the decision.

All relevant accounts offices have been directed to prepare revised vacancy rosters reflecting the changes. They have also been instructed to process promotion cases according to the updated rosters.