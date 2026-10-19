Karachi reports new polio case as Pakistan’s 2026 tally reaches seven

A new polio case in Karachi East takes Pakistan’s total for 2026 to seven.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has recorded five cases this year, while Sindh has reported two.

A vaccination drive from November 2 to 8 will target more than 23.9 million children across 97 districts.

Pakistan’s polio tally for 2026 has risen to seven after a new case was confirmed in Karachi East district, the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) said.

The latest detection brings Sindh’s total to two cases this year, while the remaining five have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. According to the NEOC, Karachi’s previous polio case was recorded in December 2024.

The centre announced that the next nationwide anti-polio campaign will run from November 2 to 8, 2026, covering 97 districts, including every district of Karachi.

Vaccination teams will aim to administer polio drops to more than 23.9 million children under the age of five during the drive.

The NEOC urged parents to ensure their children receive polio drops during every campaign and complete their routine immunisations on schedule.

Polio has no cure, but vaccination can prevent the disease. Health authorities emphasised that repeated doses are essential to protect children and stop the virus from spreading.