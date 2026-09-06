Interior Minister Praises Security Forces After 21 Militants Killed in KP Operations

Mohsin Naqvi congratulated security forces on successful counterterrorism operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said the elimination of 21 militants demonstrated the forces’ professionalism and operational readiness.

The minister reaffirmed that operations would continue until militant networks were completely dismantled.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday praised Pakistan’s security forces for eliminating 21 militants during successful counterterrorism operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a statement, Naqvi congratulated the personnel involved and said the operations dealt a significant blow to Indian-sponsored militant groups operating in the region. He added that the outcome demonstrated the effectiveness of the security forces in identifying and responding to security threats.

The interior minister commended the professionalism, courage and operational preparedness displayed by the forces. He said their timely actions had disrupted militant plans and prevented further terrorist activities.

Naqvi reaffirmed that counterterrorism operations would continue until militant networks were completely dismantled. He said Pakistan’s security forces remained fully committed to protecting citizens and restoring lasting peace throughout the country.

He noted that security institutions had consistently performed their responsibilities under challenging circumstances and made invaluable contributions to Pakistan’s stability and national security.

Paying tribute to the participating personnel, Naqvi said the entire nation took pride in the service, courage and sacrifices of its security forces. He described them as a source of national pride and acknowledged their vital role in safeguarding the country.

The minister also said the people of Pakistan stood firmly alongside the security forces in the fight against terrorism. He stressed that national unity and public support were essential to eliminating militancy and maintaining peace.