Pakistan Announces Nationwide Public Holiday on November 9 for Iqbal Day

The federal government has declared Monday, November 9, 2026, a nationwide public holiday to commemorate Iqbal Day.

The Cabinet Division has issued an official notification, while the Punjab government has separately confirmed the holiday across the province.

Iqbal Day is observed annually to honour the birth anniversary of Allama Muhammad Iqbal, Pakistan’s national poet and philosopher.

The federal government has announced a nationwide public holiday on Monday, November 9, 2026, to mark Iqbal Day, commemorating the birth anniversary of renowned poet, philosopher and national thinker Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

According to an official notification issued by the Cabinet Division, November 9 will be observed as a public holiday throughout Pakistan in recognition of Allama Iqbal’s contributions to the country’s intellectual, political and cultural history.

The federal announcement follows a similar decision by the Punjab government, which had already confirmed a province-wide public holiday for the occasion.

The Punjab Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD), through its Welfare Wing, issued a notification on Friday declaring Monday, November 9, a public holiday across the province.

The provincial notification refers to an earlier departmental notification dated January 19, 2026, under which the holiday schedule for the year had been established.

Following the announcement, the Punjab government circulated the notification to senior provincial officials, administrative departments and relevant institutions to ensure implementation.

The recipients include the principal secretaries to the Punjab governor and chief minister, the chairman of the Planning and Development Board, the Senior Member of the Board of Revenue and the Inspector General of Punjab Police.

The notification has also been forwarded to all administrative secretaries, heads of attached departments, divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners throughout Punjab.

Authorities responsible for autonomous and semi-autonomous institutions have also been informed of the holiday arrangements.

Additionally, the notification was sent to the secretary of the Punjab Public Service Commission, the registrar of the Lahore High Court and the registrar of the Punjab Service Tribunal.

Iqbal Day is commemorated every year on November 9 to honour Allama Muhammad Iqbal, who was born on November 9, 1877, in Sialkot.

Widely known as the Poet of the East, Allama Iqbal played an influential role in shaping the intellectual foundations of the Pakistan Movement through his poetry, philosophical writings and political thought.

His work emphasised self-respect, spiritual development, education and the importance of political and social progress among Muslims of the subcontinent.

Allama Iqbal’s historic presidential address at Allahabad in 1930 is regarded as an important milestone in the political movement that eventually led to the establishment of Pakistan.

The occasion is traditionally marked by commemorative ceremonies, educational programmes, poetry recitations and events highlighting his literary achievements and national contributions.