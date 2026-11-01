One Dead, Over 18 Injured in Stampede at TikToker Mr Patlo’s Wedding Event in Sialkot

One person lost their life and more than 18 others were injured during a stampede at TikToker Mr Patlo’s wedding celebration in Sialkot.

Thousands of fans attended the event, prompting authorities to stop the gathering after the incident.

The district administration cancelled permission for the remaining wedding festivities, citing a violation of the approved event timings.

At least one person was killed and more than 18 others sustained injuries after a stampede broke out during a wedding celebration organised for popular TikToker Mr Patlo in Sialkot.

The incident occurred when thousands of fans gathered at a ground to participate in the social media personality’s wedding festivities. A large stage had been arranged for the occasion, attracting a massive crowd of followers and visitors.

The situation turned chaotic when a stampede erupted among the attendees, resulting in the death of one person and injuries to more than 18 others.

Following the incident, the local administration immediately halted the event and directed the crowd to disperse to prevent further casualties.

Authorities also withdrew permission for the remaining wedding functions, bringing the planned celebrations to an early end.

Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Awais Mushtaq confirmed that the district administration had initially approved the wedding celebrations from October 31 to November 7.

However, he explained that the organisers had been permitted to begin the event after Isha prayers, but the gathering started earlier than the officially authorised time.

The deputy commissioner said the event had commenced before the approved schedule, violating the conditions under which permission had been granted.