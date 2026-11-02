Islamabad High Court to Hear Petition for Meeting with Imran Khan in Adiala Jail on November 5

Islamabad High Court has scheduled a hearing for November 5 on a petition seeking permission to meet Imran Khan in Adiala Jail.

Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry, Imran Ismail and other National Dialogue Committee members have requested access to the PTI founder.

Petitioners have raised concerns over Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi’s health, alleged restrictions on meetings and their constitutional rights.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will hear a petition on November 5 seeking permission for members of the National Dialogue Committee to meet former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

Justice Umair Majeed Malik is scheduled to take up the petition on Thursday. The case has been fixed for hearing despite objections raised by the IHC Registrar’s Office, which will also be considered during the proceedings.

The petition was filed through senior lawyer Faisal Farid Chaudhry on behalf of National Dialogue Committee members, including former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry, former Sindh governor Imran Ismail, Mahmood Moulvi and Barrister Saif.

The petition names the federal interior secretary, Punjab home secretary and superintendent of Adiala Jail as respondents.

According to the petition, the committee members are concerned about Imran Khan’s health, safety and overall well-being during his imprisonment. They have also expressed serious reservations about the alleged treatment of the former prime minister by jail authorities.

The petitioners claim that the health and well-being of both Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, have been deteriorating, making it necessary for their friends and representatives to meet them and assess their condition.

They further allege that Imran Khan’s family members, close relatives and friends have been denied permission to visit him for several months.

The committee maintains that continued restrictions on jail meetings have contributed to growing uncertainty about the PTI founder’s condition. According to the petition, the lack of direct access has encouraged rumours and speculation on social media, increasing public concern.

The petitioners argue that allowing a meeting would help address these concerns and provide an opportunity to obtain reliable information about the health and welfare of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi.

They have also linked their request to broader political considerations, stating that they approached the court in the interest of political stability, constitutional supremacy and national reconciliation.

The petition challenges the restrictions on constitutional and legal grounds, arguing that preventing meetings with Imran Khan violates Articles 9 and 14 of the Constitution of Pakistan, which concern the rights to life and dignity.

It further maintains that the restrictions are inconsistent with applicable prison regulations and the United Nations Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners, commonly known as the Nelson Mandela Rules.

The National Dialogue Committee has requested the court to permit a meeting and interview with the PTI founder in accordance with the Pakistan Prison Rules, 1978.

The petition specifically seeks directions for the superintendent of Adiala Jail to arrange a meeting between the committee’s delegation, Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi.

It also requests the court to determine an appropriate date and time for the meeting so that the delegation can assess their health, welfare and access to legal protection.