Islamabad ATC Grants Pre-Arrest Bail to Four PTI Leaders Until February 11

Islamabad’s Anti-Terrorism Court has granted pre-arrest bail to four senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders.

Asad Qaiser, Atif Khan, Latif Khosa and Faisal Amin Gandapur secured bail in a total of 22 cases.

The court directed each leader to furnish surety bonds of Rs5,000, granting bail until February 11.

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad has approved pre-arrest bail applications filed by four Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders in multiple cases linked to the November 26 protest and matters concerning the Supreme Court.

The relief was granted to former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Atif Khan, senior lawyer Latif Khosa and Faisal Amin Gandapur following a hearing before ATC Judge Abul Hasanat Zulqarnain.

After considering the applications, the court approved pre-arrest bail for all four PTI leaders, providing them temporary protection from arrest in the cases covered by the order.

According to the court’s decision, Asad Qaiser was granted bail in nine cases, while Atif Khan secured bail in four cases. Latif Khosa received relief in three cases, and Faisal Amin Gandapur was granted bail in six cases.

The court directed each of the four leaders to submit surety bonds worth Rs5,000 as a condition of their bail.

The pre-arrest bail will remain effective until February 11, when the matter is scheduled for further proceedings.

Earlier, the court had dismissed the bail applications of the PTI leaders after they failed to appear during the proceedings.

Following the dismissal, the four leaders submitted fresh applications seeking pre-arrest bail, which were subsequently taken up and approved by the court.

The cases are connected to the November 26 protest and Supreme Court-related matters, with the latest order granting temporary legal relief to the PTI leaders while the proceedings continue.