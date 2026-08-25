Mohsin Naqvi Says Field Marshal’s Iran Talks Were ‘Highly Constructive and Positive’

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi says Field Marshal Asim Munir held constructive talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and other Iranian leaders.

Discussions covered tensions arising from the Iran-US dispute and efforts to reduce regional tensions.

Both sides also discussed steps toward implementing the Islamabad memorandum of understanding.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said that Field Marshal Asim Munir held “highly constructive and positive” discussions with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and other senior Iranian leaders during the visit to Iran.

Naqvi, who accompanied the Field Marshal on the visit, said in a social media post that discussions included the Iran-US dispute and the tensions it has created in the region.

According to the interior minister, the two sides also reviewed measures being taken to implement the Islamabad memorandum of understanding. The Iranian president shared his government’s concerns regarding the dispute during the discussions.

Naqvi described the overall engagement as positive and constructive, indicating that the talks covered both immediate regional concerns and efforts aimed at moving forward through diplomatic engagement.

He expressed confidence that the continuation of negotiations and dialogue would help create a path toward lasting peace in the region.