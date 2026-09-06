LHC Chief Justice Inaugurates 26 New Courts in Lahore

Chief Justice Aalia Neelum inaugurated a new 11-storey building at the Lahore High Court.

The building contains 26 courtrooms, with criminal case courts scheduled to relocate during the first phase.

Several senior LHC judges attended the inauguration ceremony.

Lahore High Court Chief Justice Aalia Neelum inaugurated a new 11-storey judicial building on Saturday, adding 26 courtrooms to the court’s existing infrastructure.

During the first phase of relocation, judges hearing criminal cases in courtrooms located beyond Court No. 16 will move to the newly established courts.

The new building consists of a ground floor, eight upper floors and two underground levels. Four courtrooms have been established on each floor from the ground level to the fourth floor.

Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh, Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan, Justice Faisal Zaman Khan, Justice Jawwad Hassan, Justice Sultan Tanveer Ahmad, Justice Mohammad Amjad Pervez, Justice Asad Ali Bajwa, Justice Ghulam Sarwar Nehang and Justice Syed Farhad Ali Shah attended the inauguration ceremony.