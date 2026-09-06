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Swat’s Kalam Receives First Snowfall of the Year

PT Web Desk September 6, 2026
  • Kalam and several adjoining areas of Swat received the season’s first snowfall, bringing a sharp drop in temperatures.
  • Rain and cold weather were also reported across Punjab, Islamabad, Rawalpindi and several northern tourist destinations.
  • A landslide blocked the Bara Gali-Kasala Road in Abbottabad’s Galiyat region, disrupting traffic and threatening nearby homes.
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The upper mountainous regions of Swat, including Kalam, received the first snowfall of the year, covering the surrounding peaks in white and significantly intensifying the cold weather.

The snowfall transformed Kalam’s mountain landscape, adding to the area’s scenic appeal for residents and tourists. Snow was also reported in Kalakot, Gabin Jabba, Chaprial, Bahajaro and other parts of the region, including Madain and Bahrain.

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Meanwhile, rainfall across Punjab, Islamabad, Rawalpindi and the country’s upper regions brought a noticeable drop in temperatures.

Intermittent rain was recorded in Murree, Abbottabad, Galiyat and Mansehra, while colder conditions prevailed at popular tourist destinations such as Naran, Kaghan and Babusar Top.

In Abbottabad’s Galiyat region, a landslide blocked the Bara Gali-Kasala Road after a large amount of debris fell onto the route. The incident disrupted traffic and raised concerns about possible damage to nearby residential properties.

Several parts of Lahore also received rainfall, while cloudy skies continued to cover the city as temperatures turned cooler.

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