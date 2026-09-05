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HSY Opens First Bridal Store in Faisalabad with HAQ CHAIN

PT Web Desk September 5, 2026
  • HSY has launched his first bridal fashion store in Faisalabad in collaboration with jewellery brand HAQ CHAIN.
  • The ChenOne Road outlet offers bridal outfits alongside gold and diamond jewellery.
  • Durefishan Saleem, Kinza Hashmi and Yashma Gill attended the launch event.
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Celebrated Pakistani fashion designer Hassan Sheheryar Yasin, popularly known as HSY, has expanded his bridal fashion business by opening his first store in Faisalabad.

Located on ChenOne Road, the new outlet has been launched in collaboration with leading jewellery brand HAQ CHAIN. It brings HSY’s signature bridal ensembles together with an extensive collection of gold and diamond jewellery.

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The collaboration aims to provide brides with a complete wedding-shopping experience under one roof, allowing them to select bridal outfits and matching jewellery at the same destination.

The launch attracted considerable attention from Pakistan’s entertainment and fashion circles. Actresses Durefishan Saleem, Kinza Hashmi and Yashma Gill were among the prominent celebrities who attended the event and shared glimpses of the occasion on social media.

The opening represents another significant step in HSY’s efforts to expand his bridal fashion presence beyond Pakistan’s established fashion centres.

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