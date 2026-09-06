Martyrs’ Sacrifices Will Guide Future Generations, Says President Zardari

President Asif Ali Zardari paid tribute to the martyrs, veterans and families of Pakistan’s Armed Forces on Defence Day.

He said the success of Operation Bunyanum Marsoos and Marka-e-Haq reflected the enduring spirit of September 6.

The president stressed that national security must be supported by economic stability, political tolerance, unity, education and development.

President Asif Ali Zardari has said the sacrifices of Pakistan’s martyrs will remain an enduring source of inspiration for future generations, as he paid tribute to the country’s fallen heroes, military veterans and their families on behalf of the nation.

In his message marking Defence and Martyrs Day on September 6, the president said the martyrs had written timeless stories of bravery and patriotism through their blood and sacrifice.

He described September 6 as a historic occasion that reminded the nation of the sacrifices made to defend Pakistan’s freedom, sovereignty and national security. He said the country’s courageous soldiers displayed exceptional determination, courage and devotion in 1965 and defeated the enemy’s hostile plans on every front.

President Zardari said the unity and spirit of faith demonstrated by the Armed Forces and the people of Pakistan during the 1965 war remained a powerful expression of the country’s collective strength.

He added that September 6 served as a reminder that no power could defeat a nation that stood united in defence of its homeland, sovereignty and independence.

The president said the same spirit was demonstrated once again through the success of Operation Bunyanum Marsoos. He described the victory in Marka-e-Haq as a continuation of the patriotism and commitment to freedom associated with Defence Day.

According to the president, Marka-e-Haq added another proud chapter to Pakistan’s history and demonstrated the professionalism, courage and preparedness of the Armed Forces. It also reflected the longstanding and exemplary relationship between the military and the people.

President Zardari reiterated that Pakistan, as a peaceful and responsible state, remained firmly committed to promoting dialogue, mutual respect and peace at regional and international levels.

He said Pakistan had increasingly emerged as a regional security provider, contributing to collective security, peace and stability beyond its borders. The Makkah Joint Defence Agreement, he added, demonstrated Pakistan’s commitment to regional security and its growing role as a responsible and dependable partner.

However, the president made it clear that there could be no compromise on Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity or national security.

He urged the international community to recognise that lasting peace in South Asia was impossible without resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with United Nations Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

President Zardari also called upon India to stop promoting terrorism inside Pakistan through proxy groups. He said United Nations reports had indicated that Fitna al-Khawarij and Fitna al-Hindustan had received foreign support, while the connection between India and the Taliban regime was no longer concealed.

He said Pakistan’s Armed Forces had consistently demonstrated vigilance, preparedness and an unwavering commitment to defending the country in every conventional and unconventional conflict imposed by the enemy.

The president assured the Armed Forces that the entire nation continued to stand firmly beside them.

He stressed that Pakistan’s strength depended not only on a powerful defence but also on economic stability, political tolerance, national unity, quality education and sustainable development.

President Zardari urged citizens to work collectively to build a secure, prosperous and developed Pakistan for the country’s youth and future generations.

He said that while honouring the martyrs, the nation must renew its determination to defend Pakistan’s freedom, sovereignty and security at all costs. He also reaffirmed the commitment to transforming the country into a strong, democratic and prosperous state in accordance with the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.