“If You Don’t Marry Me, You Deserve to Die and Your Body Will Never Be Found”: Momina Iqbal Accuses Saqib Chadhar of Issuing Death Threats on Rehan Tariq Show

Momina Iqbal appeared on the Rehan Tariq Show and made serious allegations against Saqib Chadhar.

She claimed Chadhar threatened to kill her if she refused to marry him and warned that her body would never be found.

The actress said she had submitted the alleged threatening messages and other evidence to the relevant investigating authorities.

Pakistani actress Momina Iqbal has spoken in detail about her dispute with Punjab Assembly member Saqib Chadhar, alleging that she and her family faced threats, harassment and blackmail shortly before her marriage.

During an appearance on Rehan Tariq’s podcast, Momina said she first met Chadhar in 2020 or 2021 and remained closely associated with him for a considerable period. However, she maintained that her present complaint concerns alleged incidents that occurred during 2025 and 2026.

According to the actress, she received a video accompanied by a message just 15 days before her nikah. She alleged that the same video was subsequently sent to her sister, while her mother also received calls early in the morning. Momina said she interpreted these actions as an attempt to intimidate her and disrupt her marriage.

She further claimed that Saqib Chadhar had previously sent her a handwritten message saying she deserved to be killed if she refused to marry him. Momina said the message, bearing his alleged signature, remains available on her phone and has been submitted to the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency as evidence.

Momina alleged that threats were also directed at Hamza, who is now her husband. She said her family initially tried to resolve the matter peacefully, but eventually approached the authorities after the alleged calls and messages continued.

The actress said an initial complaint was submitted in Karachi before the matter was transferred to Punjab because the accused belonged to the province. She also alleged that an FIR was later registered against Hamza in Chiniot’s Bhawana area, accusing him of issuing death threats, despite the two men allegedly having no previous contact.

Momina claimed that Chadhar and his wife both attempted to interfere with her marriage. She alleged that his wife sent her several messages threatening to contact her future in-laws and create a disturbance at her home.

She said the repeated pressure prompted her and Hamza to conduct their nikah at home on May 23, before the planned wedding event. Momina maintained that she retained relevant messages and recordings and submitted the available material to investigators.

The podcast host said Saqib Chadhar would also be welcome to appear on the programme and present his version of events. The allegations made by Momina Iqbal have not been independently established and remain subject to legal investigation.