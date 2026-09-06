Passport Delivery Counters to Open on Saturdays Across Pakistan

Passport delivery counters nationwide will operate every Saturday for the next two months.

Citizens can collect ready passports between 8am and 4pm in addition to regular working days.

Passports left uncollected for more than six months will be disposed of under government policy.

Passport delivery counters across Pakistan will remain open on Saturdays for the next two months to make it easier for citizens to collect their completed travel documents.

Under the temporary arrangement, the counters will operate from 8am to 4pm every Saturday. Applicants whose passports are ready can collect them during these hours without waiting for a regular working day.

Citizens have also been advised to collect their passports promptly, as documents left unclaimed for more than six months will be disposed of in accordance with government policy.

The decision is part of broader efforts to improve public convenience and streamline passport services across the country.

A doorstep passport delivery facility was introduced earlier on the directions of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. Through this service, applicants can receive passports at their registered addresses instead of visiting passport offices for collection.

Cashless payment facilities have also been introduced at passport offices nationwide, reducing the need for applicants to stand in long queues or wait for extended periods to submit fees.