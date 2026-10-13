ICC reports record 15 million ticket requests for 2027 Cricket World Cup

More than 15 million ticket requests were received within 12 days, according to the ICC.

Fans from 142 countries have registered their interest in attending the tournament.

The ticket ballot remains open until midnight on November 21, with free registration and no upfront payment.

The International Cricket Council has reported record demand for the 2027 Men’s Cricket World Cup, receiving more than 15 million ticket requests in just 12 days.

The ICC said the response set a new global demand record, with fans from 142 countries expressing interest in attending the tournament.

Sanjog Gupta said the surge in requests reflected the Cricket World Cup’s growing popularity.

Fans can enter the ticket ballot until midnight on November 21. Registration is free, and no payment is required to participate.