Pakistan Times
October 13, 2026   |   2 جمادی الاول 1448
Cricket Ban Imran Back to Jail US-Iran War 🪙 Gold Price 💵 Currency Rates ⛽ Petrol Price 🕋 Prayer Timings 🌡️ Today's Weather ✈️ Book Flight

Court permits lawyers to meet Iqrar ul Hassan in custody

Sara Ahmed October 13, 2026
  • Lawyers Mian Ashfaq and Saqib Soomro were granted permission to meet Iqrar ul Hassan.
  • The meeting will allow them to obtain his signatures on a wakalatnama for legal representation.
  • The court declined the family’s meeting request and directed that a fresh application be filed.
WhatsApp Facebook Select Pakistan Times As Preferred Source

A judicial magistrate in Karachi East has permitted lawyers Mian Ashfaq and Saqib Soomro to meet Awam Raj Party head Iqrar ul Hassan in custody to secure his signatures on a wakalatnama, authorising them to represent him.

The court observed that access to legal representation was essential to safeguarding an arrested person’s right to a fair trial.

Also Read:

However, the magistrate declined a separate request to allow Hassan’s family to meet him, directing that a fresh application be submitted to seek permission.

Add PT as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.
Select Pakistan Times As Preferred Source
FOLLOW US
WhatsApp Facebook X TikTok YouTube
Maryam Nawaz Imran Khan Shehbaz Sharif Samar Bilour

Tags:


Top Headlines

                  

About | Privacy | Terms | Contact Us

Pakistan Times
Logo