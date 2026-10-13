Court permits lawyers to meet Iqrar ul Hassan in custody
- Lawyers Mian Ashfaq and Saqib Soomro were granted permission to meet Iqrar ul Hassan.
- The meeting will allow them to obtain his signatures on a wakalatnama for legal representation.
- The court declined the family’s meeting request and directed that a fresh application be filed.
A judicial magistrate in Karachi East has permitted lawyers Mian Ashfaq and Saqib Soomro to meet Awam Raj Party head Iqrar ul Hassan in custody to secure his signatures on a wakalatnama, authorising them to represent him.
The court observed that access to legal representation was essential to safeguarding an arrested person’s right to a fair trial.
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However, the magistrate declined a separate request to allow Hassan’s family to meet him, directing that a fresh application be submitted to seek permission.