Court permits lawyers to meet Iqrar ul Hassan in custody

Lawyers Mian Ashfaq and Saqib Soomro were granted permission to meet Iqrar ul Hassan.

The meeting will allow them to obtain his signatures on a wakalatnama for legal representation.

The court declined the family’s meeting request and directed that a fresh application be filed.

A judicial magistrate in Karachi East has permitted lawyers Mian Ashfaq and Saqib Soomro to meet Awam Raj Party head Iqrar ul Hassan in custody to secure his signatures on a wakalatnama, authorising them to represent him.

The court observed that access to legal representation was essential to safeguarding an arrested person’s right to a fair trial.

However, the magistrate declined a separate request to allow Hassan’s family to meet him, directing that a fresh application be submitted to seek permission.