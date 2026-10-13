Punjab governor defends Governor’s Rule in KP, cites terrorism concerns

Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said Governor’s Rule in KP was prompted by security concerns rather than political differences.

He criticised the provincial government’s handling of militancy and said the measure should have been introduced earlier.

The governor spoke during a condolence visit to PPP leader Haji Nadir Khan in Lahore.

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan on Tuesday defended the imposition of Governor’s Rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, saying terrorism and the deteriorating security situation had prompted the decision rather than strained political relations.

Speaking to journalists during a visit to Gulshan-e-Ravi in Lahore, he maintained that the measure was constitutional and had received formal approval from President Asif Ali Zardari. He questioned objections to its imposition, arguing that the circumstances in the province required action.

The governor said the president had signed the summary and insisted that political differences were not the reason behind the move.

Drawing a comparison with Balochistan, Haider said its chief minister had taken responsibility for addressing terrorism. He claimed the situation in KP was different, saying insecurity had previously prevented people from travelling freely between districts.

He also criticised the KP government’s approach to militancy, alleging that it described terrorists as “our own people”. Referring to the deaths of Pakistan Armed Forces personnel, he questioned whether such losses could be accepted without a stronger response and argued that Governor’s Rule should not be opposed under these circumstances.

Haider further claimed that the measure should have been imposed earlier, but that President Zardari had delayed the decision.

The governor was visiting PPP leader and Pakhtun Welfare Organization President Haji Nadir Khan to offer condolences over the death of his mother. He said he had come to share the family’s grief and recognised the contributions of Nadir Khan and his brothers to the party.

Haider said his appointment by the president carried a responsibility to stand alongside party members in both happy and difficult times. He added that Governor House remained open to PPP workers.

Turning to party affairs, he said the people of Lahore had considerable affection for the PPP and called for efforts to bring disgruntled loyalists, commonly known as Jiyalas, back into the party fold. He also expressed the wish to see the heir of the party’s martyrs become prime minister.

PPP leaders Faisal Mir, Nazim Hussain Shah, Aslam Gul, Arif Khan, Mian Khalid Munir, Waqas Mansha Prince and Murtaza Awan attended the condolence visit. PML-N representatives Haji Gulab Khan, Haji Baghi Jan, Haji Zahid Khan and Musafir Khan were also present.

Bakht Muhammad Khan, president of the registered Mohmand Loya Jirga, joined the gathering alongside Pakhtun elders and figures from political, social and business circles.