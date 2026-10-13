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Magnitude 4.6 earthquake shakes Swat and nearby areas

Hira Shah October 13, 2026
  • A magnitude 4.6 earthquake was felt in Swat and surrounding areas.
  • The Seismological Centre placed its depth at 184 kilometres, with the epicentre in the Hindu Kush range.
  • A similar tremor struck the same region a few days earlier at a depth of 196 kilometres.
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An earthquake measuring 4.6 struck Swat and surrounding areas, with its epicentre located in the Hindu Kush mountain range.

According to the Seismological Centre, the tremor originated at a depth of 184 kilometres.

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The region experienced another earthquake of the same magnitude a few days earlier. That tremor also had its epicentre in the Hindu Kush range but occurred at a greater depth of 196 kilometres, the centre said.

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