Magnitude 4.6 earthquake shakes Swat and nearby areas

A magnitude 4.6 earthquake was felt in Swat and surrounding areas.

The Seismological Centre placed its depth at 184 kilometres, with the epicentre in the Hindu Kush range.

A similar tremor struck the same region a few days earlier at a depth of 196 kilometres.

An earthquake measuring 4.6 struck Swat and surrounding areas, with its epicentre located in the Hindu Kush mountain range.

According to the Seismological Centre, the tremor originated at a depth of 184 kilometres.

The region experienced another earthquake of the same magnitude a few days earlier. That tremor also had its epicentre in the Hindu Kush range but occurred at a greater depth of 196 kilometres, the centre said.