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Afghan authorities suspend BBC FM radio broadcasts nationwide

PT Web Desk October 13, 2026
  • The BBC said its FM radio broadcasts have been suspended across Afghanistan.
  • Taliban authorities cited repeated violations but did not provide details.
  • The broadcaster said it was working with officials to resolve the situation.
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Afghan authorities have suspended the BBC’s FM radio broadcasts across the country, the British broadcaster said on Tuesday.

The BBC said it was engaging with the authorities to address the suspension, stressing that millions of people in Afghanistan depend on its services for accurate news and information.

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Khubib Ghufran, spokesperson for the Taliban government’s Ministry of Information and Culture, said the broadcaster’s activities had been suspended temporarily because of what he described as repeated violations.

Ghufran did not specify the nature of the alleged violations.

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