Sohail Afridi’s brother moves Peshawar High Court over alleged abduction

Muhammad Aamir filed a constitutional petition seeking Sohail Afridi’s immediate recovery and production before the court.

The petition alleges armed, masked men took the non-functional KP chief minister from the Chief Minister’s House.

It seeks an urgent hearing, an independent investigation and the preservation of CCTV footage and security records.

The brother of non-functional Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi has approached the Peshawar High Court, seeking his immediate recovery after alleging that he was abducted from the Chief Minister’s House and placed in unlawful custody.

Muhammad Aamir filed the constitutional petition asking the court to intervene urgently and direct the authorities to produce Afridi before it, according to a statement shared on the chief minister’s Facebook page.

The petition alleges that armed and masked men took away the elected chief minister in the presence of the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Peshawar. Aamir maintains that the alleged abduction and subsequent detention violate the Constitution, the law and fundamental human rights.

Citing Articles 4, 9, 10 and 14 of the Constitution, the petitioner argues that Afridi’s life and liberty are at serious risk. He says the continued detention and absence of information about his whereabouts raise grave constitutional concerns.

Aamir has requested that the court direct the CCPO Peshawar to provide a full account of the alleged incident, including details of the security arrangements at the Chief Minister’s House at the time. He also seeks disclosure of Afridi’s location, the identity of those holding him and the legal authority under which he is being detained.

The petition calls for an independent and impartial investigation to establish the circumstances of the alleged abduction, identify those involved and initiate action against them in accordance with the law.

It also asks the court to order the immediate preservation of CCTV footage, security records and all other evidence connected to the incident. Police officials should be directed to submit a detailed report outlining the steps taken to recover Afridi, the petition adds.

Aamir has urged the high court to ensure his brother’s safety, liberty and protection and to schedule an urgent hearing, warning that any delay could put Afridi’s life at risk.