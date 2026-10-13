Atal’s fighting century helps Afghanistan draw one-off Test against Bangladesh

Sediqullah Atal scored 111 as Afghanistan finished on 346 for eight while chasing 479.

Bangladesh were unable to claim the final two wickets despite controlling much of the match.

Litton Das was named Player of the Match after scoring a second-innings century.

Sediqullah Atal’s patient century helped Afghanistan secure a draw against Bangladesh in their one-off Test at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Afghanistan grind out a draw against Bangladesh on the final day of Abu Dhabi Test 👊 📸: @ACBofficials 📝: https://t.co/9IJz6flrJl https://t.co/J7w6NOF4QM— ICC (@ICC) October 13, 2026

Set a target of 479, Afghanistan ended their second innings on 346 for eight after facing 142 overs. Bangladesh pushed for victory on the fifth and final day but could not take the remaining two wickets.

Atal anchored Afghanistan’s resistance with 111 from 332 deliveries, hitting nine fours and three sixes. It was the first fourth-innings century by an Afghanistan batter in Test cricket.

The opener spent more than five hours at the crease, showing discipline under pressure and holding the innings together as wickets fell around him. His effort laid the foundation for Afghanistan to save the match.

Taijul Islam eventually dismissed Atal, leaving Afghanistan’s remaining batters to see out Bangladesh’s final push. Rahmat Shah also contributed to the resistance with 51, following his unbeaten 105 in the first innings.

Bangladesh had established an early advantage by scoring 346 in their first innings, with Tanzid Hasan contributing 83 and Shadman Islam making 67.

Afghanistan managed 240 in reply despite Rahmat’s unbeaten century, giving Bangladesh a 106-run lead. Hasan Mahmud led the bowling attack with five wickets, while Ebadot Hossain took four.

Bangladesh then declared their second innings at 372 for seven. Litton Das scored 102, supported by Najmul Hossain Shanto’s 82 and Mushfiqur Rahim’s 81. Mehidy Hasan Miraz remained unbeaten on 52.

Litton received the Player of the Match award for his batting contribution and work behind the stumps.