Pakistani-American candidates win state legislative seats in US midterms

Maryam Sabeih and Saud Anwar won state Senate races in Pennsylvania and Connecticut, respectively.

Texas state representatives Salman Bhojani and Suleman Lalani each secured re-election with 67 per cent of the vote.

Farooq Mughal won Georgia’s House District 105 race with 60.8 per cent of the vote.

Five Pakistani-American candidates won seats in state legislatures across Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Texas and Georgia in the US midterm elections, according to reports.

In Texas, Salman Bhojani was re-elected to the state House of Representatives from District 92, while Suleman Lalani retained his seat in District 76. Both candidates received 67 per cent of the vote in their respective races.

Democrat Maryam Sabeih won the Pennsylvania State Senate seat for District 2. In Connecticut, Saud Anwar secured another term representing District 3 in the state Senate.

In Georgia, Farooq Mughal was elected to the state House of Representatives from District 105, securing 60.8 per cent of the vote.