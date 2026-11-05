SSGC announces winter gas timings as SNGPL introduces load management

Domestic gas supply slots are 6:30am–9am, noon–2:30pm and 6pm–9pm.

SNGPL has introduced the same cooking-hour schedule in Islamabad, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Gas supplies to CNG stations and some industrial consumers have been reduced as winter demand rises.

Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has announced three daily gas supply periods for domestic consumers during winter, with availability scheduled around household cooking hours under federal government instructions.

According to the utility’s announcement, households will receive gas from 6:30am to 9am, noon to 2:30pm and 6pm to 9pm.

SSGC said its winter supply strategy prioritises domestic consumers, with the designated timings intended to meet their cooking needs and provide convenience during the colder months.

Separately, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has introduced gas load management in Islamabad, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, limiting domestic supplies to the same three daily periods from Wednesday, The News reported.

The restrictions come as declining liquefied natural gas (LNG) availability and increasing winter demand place additional pressure on the gas supply system. The government is prioritising household consumption while adjusting supplies to other sectors.

SNGPL has reduced gas allocation to the compressed natural gas (CNG) sector from 50 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) to 35 mmcfd. Supplies to the sector are expected to be suspended altogether in the coming days.

Industrial consumers supplied through the distribution network are also receiving less gas, while the cement industry has already shifted to coal.

Industries connected directly to the transmission network, including export-oriented and non-export businesses, are currently receiving around 200 mmcfd. Their allocations could face further reductions.

The power sector is receiving approximately 140 mmcfd of gas, while supplies to the fertiliser industry stand at around 53 mmcfd.