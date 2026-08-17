University of Lahore Opens Fall 2026 Admissions, Offers Up to 100% Merit Scholarships

University of Lahore has opened admissions for its Fall 2026 intake across multiple undergraduate programmes.

Students can receive merit-based scholarships covering up to 100% of tuition, subject to eligibility.

Applications are available for programmes in health sciences, engineering, law, pharmacy, IT, management and other fields.

The university has announced August 24, 2026 as the last date to apply.

The University of Lahore (UOL) has opened admissions for the Fall 2026 intake, inviting students to apply for BS programmes offered across a wide range of academic disciplines.

According to the university’s admission announcement, students can apply for programmes offered through the faculties of Allied Health Sciences, Sciences, Engineering & Technology, Law, Pharmacy, Management Sciences, Information Technology, Languages & Literature, Arts & Architecture and Social Sciences.

UOL has also announced merit-based scholarships of up to 100% for eligible students enrolling in BS programmes. The availability and level of scholarship will depend on the university’s applicable merit criteria.

The university has highlighted its academic and institutional recognitions in the admission announcement, including a five-star QS recognition. It also states that UOL was ranked first in Pakistan and 71st globally in the Times Higher Education Sustainability Impact Ratings 2026.

According to the advertised admission schedule, the last date to apply for Fall 2026 admissions is August 24, 2026. The university has also listed entry test and interview dates of August 23 and August 29, while the merit list is scheduled to be displayed on August 24, 2026.

Prospective students can apply online through the University of Lahore’s admission portal or obtain further information from the university regarding programme-specific eligibility requirements, scholarships and the admission process.