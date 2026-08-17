KP Opens Intermediate Admissions 2026 for Government Colleges

Students can now apply online for Intermediate Part-I admission in government colleges across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The admission process is being completed through the KP Higher Education Department’s online portal.

Students can enter their academic details, choose preferred colleges and programmes, and track their admission status online.

Applicants should keep their Matric result, B-Form/CNIC, photograph and other required documents ready before applying.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Higher Education Department has opened the Intermediate Admissions 2026 process for students seeking admission to Intermediate Part-I in government colleges across the province.

Students who have completed their Matric (SSC) examination can apply for admission through the Higher Education Department’s centralized online admission system. The system allows students to complete most of the admission process without visiting different colleges to submit separate application forms.

Applications can be submitted through the official KP admission portal at admission.hed.gkp.pk. Students can create an account, provide their personal and Matric examination details, and select their preferred government colleges and study programmes.

Depending on the options offered by individual colleges, students may apply for groups such as Pre-Medical, Pre-Engineering, Computer Science, General Science and Humanities. Applicants should carefully check the eligibility and merit requirements of their preferred college and programme before submitting their choices.

Students may also be required to provide documents such as their Matric result card or certificate, B-Form/CNIC, recent photograph and domicile. Applicants should make sure that the information entered in the online form matches their official academic documents.

After submitting the application, students should regularly check the admission portal for their application status, merit lists and other important updates. Applying early can also help students avoid possible delays caused by heavy portal traffic near admission deadlines.

The online system provides students across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including those from merged districts, with one platform to explore government colleges and apply for Intermediate admission.