Amar Khan to Star Opposite Rajab Butt in Upcoming Action-Romance Film

Actress Amar Khan has been confirmed as the female lead opposite YouTuber Rajab Butt in his upcoming film.

The high-budget action-romance will address the serious issue of women trafficking.

Rajab’s friends Haider, Dogar and Shahbaz will also appear in supporting roles.

The film is being shot in Punjab and Bangkok and is planned for a theatrical release in Pakistan in 2027.

Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt’s move into cinema has taken another major step as actress Amar Khan has been confirmed as the female lead in his upcoming film.

Rajab had first hinted at his big-screen project several months ago when he shared behind-the-scenes footage from the filming of a large-scale song sequence. The clips created considerable interest among his followers, although the identity of his co-star and other details about the movie were initially kept secret.

Amar Khan will now appear opposite Rajab in the film, bringing together the actress and popular digital content creator in a new on-screen pairing.

The high-budget project is being developed as an intense action-romance while also focusing on the serious social issue of women trafficking. Rajab is reportedly personally invested in the project and is also partly financing the film.

Several familiar faces from Rajab’s online circle will also be part of the cast. His close friends and fellow content creators Haider, Dogar and Shahbaz are set to appear in supporting roles, connecting the film with Rajab’s large social media following.

Veteran filmmaker Syed Faisal Bukhari is directing the project, while renowned choreographer Nigah Jee is overseeing its musical sequences. The soundtrack is also being developed by prominent Pakistani music composers.

Filming is taking place at different locations in Punjab as well as Bangkok, Thailand. The production has already completed its first major shooting spell.

The makers are now working towards a theatrical release across Pakistan in 2027, with further details about the film expected to be revealed as production progresses.