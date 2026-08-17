University of Agriculture Peshawar Opens Fall 2026 Undergraduate Admissions

Online applications are open for a wide range of undergraduate degree programmes for Fall 2026.

The last date to submit online applications is August 31, 2026.

Admissions are available at the university’s Main Campus in Peshawar, while selected programmes are also offered at the Amir Muhammad Khan Campus in Mardan.

Programmes cover agriculture, veterinary sciences, biotechnology, health sciences, business, computing, social sciences and other disciplines.

The University of Agriculture, Peshawar has announced undergraduate admissions for the Fall 2026 semester, inviting eligible students to apply for degree programmes offered at its Main Campus and selected programmes at the Amir Muhammad Khan (AMK) Campus in Mardan.

According to the admission notice, online applications opened on August 17, 2026, and candidates can submit their applications until August 31, 2026. Applications are to be submitted through the university’s official admission system.

A total of 38 undergraduate programme options have been listed in the notice. These include B.Sc. (Hons.) Agriculture, B.Sc. (Hons.) Biotechnology, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM), B.Sc. (Hons.) Microbiology, BS Biochemistry, Fisheries & Aquaculture, Medical Lab Technology, Public Health, Dental Technology, Animal Sciences, Poultry Science, Food Science & Technology, Human Nutrition & Dietetics and Climate Change Sciences.

The university is also offering business and management programmes including BBA, BS Accounting & Finance, BS Agribusiness, BS Business Analytics, BS Entrepreneurship, BS Project Management, BS Supply Chain Management, BS Tourism & Hospitality and BS Islamic Banking & Finance.

Students interested in computing and technology can apply for BS Computer Science, Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence, Software Engineering, Cyber Security and Data Science. BS Bio-Informatics is also among the programmes offered.

Other available programmes include BS Economics, English, Sociology, Rural Development, Development Studies, Statistics, Mathematics and Botany.

Eligibility requirements vary according to the programme. Several agriculture, biological and health-related programmes require F.Sc. Pre-Medical, while some programmes also accept F.Sc. Pre-Engineering or other specified qualifications. For many programmes, candidates are required to have at least 45% marks in SSC and HSSC. Certain business and computing programmes have additional subject and marks requirements specified in the admission notice.

The university said merit for bachelor’s degree programmes will generally be determined on the basis of combined marks obtained in SSC, carrying 40% weightage, and HSSC or equivalent Part-I, carrying 60% weightage. However, candidates must fulfil the specific eligibility requirements of the programme for which they apply.

Candidates awaiting their second-year result can also apply on the basis of first-year marks. Admission offered on this basis will remain provisional until the declaration of the HSSC Part-II result. Students who subsequently fail to meet the minimum eligibility criteria will have their provisional admission cancelled under university rules.

Candidates who have already completed a bachelor’s degree of three years or more are not eligible to seek admission to the listed bachelor’s programmes.

The university has also announced hostel facilities on merit and subject to availability of seats. Transport facilities will similarly be provided on merit and availability to admitted students, helping students commute to and from the university.

Scholarship opportunities are available for financially deserving students through HEC, USAID and other scholarship programmes, while scholarships are also awarded to students demonstrating strong academic performance.

The schedule of merit lists will be displayed on the university’s official website after the deadline for submission of application forms. Candidates have been advised to review the university’s admission rules, fee structure and programme-specific eligibility requirements before applying.