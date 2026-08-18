Karachi Inter Board Announces 2026 Pre-Engineering 12th Class Results

Three students jointly secured first position with 1,006 marks out of 1,100.

Adamjee Government Science College students secured four places among the top three positions.

A total of 9,922 candidates passed the examinations out of 18,014 who appeared.

The overall pass percentage stood at 55.08%.

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi has announced the results of the 2026 annual Intermediate Part-II examinations for the Pre-Engineering group, with three students jointly securing the top position.

Muhammad Saad Adil and Abdullah Jamal of Adamjee Government Science College, along with Ayesha Rashid of Bahria College Karsaz, shared first position after securing 1,006 marks out of 1,100. All three received an A1 grade.

Muhammad Ahmed Raza of Adamjee Government Science College secured second position with 1,005 marks.

Third position was jointly secured by Hafiz Abdul Rafi Tariq of Delhi Government College and Anas Javed of Adamjee Government Science College. Both obtained 1,004 marks and an A1 grade.

Adamjee Government Science College recorded a strong performance in the results, with four of its students securing places among the top three positions.

According to the results, 18,464 candidates registered for the Pre-Engineering examinations, while 18,014 appeared. A total of 9,922 candidates successfully passed the examinations, taking the overall pass percentage to 55.08%.

Inter Board Karachi Chairman Faqir Muhammad Lakho congratulated the position holders and said the performance of students from government colleges demonstrated the strength of the education system.

Students can check their results through the official Inter Board Karachi website and its Android application, where the results have been uploaded.