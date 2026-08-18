Pakistan Takes Over Presidency of UN Conference on Disarmament

Pakistan has assumed the presidency of the UN Conference on Disarmament in Geneva for its final session of 2026.

Ambassador Tahir Hussain Andrabi is chairing the Conference meetings on Pakistan’s behalf.

The 65-member forum includes all nuclear-armed states and focuses on global disarmament and arms control.

The Foreign Office says the presidency reflects international confidence in Pakistan’s diplomatic role.

Pakistan has assumed the presidency of the United Nations Conference on Disarmament (CD) in Geneva, taking charge of the forum for its final session of 2026.

Ambassador Tahir Hussain Andrabi is chairing the Conference meetings on behalf of Pakistan. According to the Foreign Office, Pakistan has also begun consultations with former presidents of the Conference and representatives of different regional groups as part of its responsibilities.

Pakistan will lead the Conference as it concludes its annual proceedings for 2026. During the presidency, member states will consider the Conference’s annual report and hold discussions related to the relevant resolution at the First Committee of the United Nations General Assembly.

The Conference on Disarmament consists of 65 member states, including all nuclear-armed countries. It is the world’s only multilateral forum dedicated to negotiating treaties on disarmament and arms control.

Its agenda covers several major international security issues, including efforts to end the nuclear arms race, prevent nuclear war and stop the weaponisation of outer space.

Over the years, the Conference has also played an important role in negotiations that contributed to major international agreements covering biological and chemical weapons as well as the comprehensive prohibition of nuclear testing.

The Foreign Office said Pakistan’s presidency demonstrates the international community’s confidence in the country and highlights its diplomatic role in discussions concerning global arms control, disarmament, peace and international security.