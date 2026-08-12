SIOVS Sindh Admissions Announced for 2026-27 Session, Details Here

Sindh Institute of Ophthalmology & Visual Sciences (SIOVS) has opened admissions for its BS Vision Sciences programme.

The four-year degree programme is affiliated with Liaquat University of Medical & Health Sciences (LUMHS).

Applicants must have passed HSSC Pre-Medical with at least 60% marks and be under 23 years of age.

The last date to apply is August 31, 2026, while the entry test is scheduled for September 20, 2026.

The Sindh Institute of Ophthalmology & Visual Sciences (SIOVS), Hyderabad, has announced admissions for its four-year BS Vision Sciences programme for the 2026-27 academic session, offering students an opportunity to pursue professional education in different areas of eye care and vision sciences.

According to the admission announcement, the programme is affiliated with Liaquat University of Medical & Health Sciences (LUMHS), Jamshoro, and is recognized by the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

The BS Vision Sciences programme offers training in multiple specialized areas, including optometry and orthoptics, ophthalmic technology, investigative ophthalmology and ophthalmic nursing, providing students with different pathways within the eye-care sector.

Applicants must have completed HSSC Pre-Medical with a minimum of 60% marks. The maximum age limit for admission is 23 years, while candidates must also possess Sindh domicile.

SIOVS has also announced a special quota for candidates. According to the advertisement, 15 seats have been allocated for self-finance candidates, while one seat each has been reserved for differently-abled candidates, overseas Pakistanis and candidates from other provinces. The remaining seats will be filled according to the institute’s applicable admission policy.

Candidates can obtain the admission form and prospectus from the institute or access admission-related information through the SIOVS website. The advertisement states that the prospectus and application form are available against a fee of Rs7,000.

The deadline for submitting applications is August 31, 2026. SIOVS has scheduled the entry test for September 20, 2026.

The institute is located in Hyderabad, Sindh, and candidates seeking further information regarding admissions have been advised to contact its Directorate of Research and Academic Development.