Private Hajj Scheme Applications to Open From August 17

Ministry of Religious Affairs says applications under the Private Hajj Scheme will open from August 17.

Pilgrims will be able to select from 25 authorised Hajj organisers through the Pak Hajj App.

Hajj payments must be made through the Pak Hajj App or the official Hajj portal.

Payments can be made through 1Link/PSID, debit or credit cards, or digital bank challan.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs has decided to begin receiving applications under the Private Hajj Scheme from August 17, allowing prospective pilgrims to complete the process through designated digital channels.

Under the arrangement, private Hajj applicants will be able to use the Pak Hajj mobile application to choose their preferred Hajj organiser from among 25 authorised operators. Applicants will also be able to select the available quota through the system.

The ministry has specified that payments for the Private Hajj Scheme must be made only through the Pak Hajj App or the official Hajj portal. It has warned that it will not be responsible for payments made through any other channel.

According to the announced payment procedure, pilgrims will have several online options for depositing their Hajj dues. Payments can be made through 1Link/PSID or by using a debit or credit card through the designated digital platforms.

Applicants who prefer to deposit their payment at a bank can generate a digital bank challan through the Pak Hajj App or Hajj portal. The challan can then be printed and submitted along with the required payment at the nearest branch of Habib Bank Limited (HBL).

The ministry has advised private Hajj applicants to follow the prescribed payment procedure and use only the officially designated platforms to ensure their payments are properly recorded and processed.