HEC Announces Overseas Scholarships for MS/MPhil and PhD Studies, Applications Open Until August 28

HEC invites Pakistani and AJK nationals to apply for overseas MS/MPhil and PhD scholarships.

Scholarships will be offered for study at Top 200 QS/THE-ranked universities worldwide.

Applicants must meet academic, age and HEC Aptitude Test requirements.

Online applications must be submitted by August 28, 2026, at 4:00 pm.

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has invited applications from outstanding Pakistani and Azad Jammu and Kashmir nationals for overseas scholarships for MS/MPhil and PhD studies under Phase III, Batch IV of its Overseas Scholarships programme.

According to the scholarship announcement, successful candidates will be given an opportunity to pursue higher education at universities ranked among the Top 200 in the QS or Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings. The programme covers selected thematic areas considered important for Pakistan’s academic, technological and economic development.

The available fields include Digital Transformation and Emerging Technologies; Energy, Climate Change and Environment; Agriculture, Food Security and Agri-Tech; Health, Biotechnology and Life Sciences; Engineering and Advanced Manufacturing; Natural and Physical Sciences; Social Sciences, Business and Governance; and Interdisciplinary and Strategic Areas.

For PhD scholarships, applicants must be Pakistani or AJK nationals and must have completed at least 18 years of education, such as MS, MPhil or an equivalent qualification. Candidates who already received an HEC-funded MS/MPhil scholarship may apply only after completing a minimum two-year residency period in Pakistan following their degree and obtaining the required No Objection Certificate from the relevant authority.

HEC has specified that applicants should have no more than one second division or equivalent grade throughout their academic career before the terminal or final degree. Candidates must also have at least a 3.0 CGPA out of 4.0 in the semester system, or first division in the annual system, in their MS/MPhil or equivalent degree.

For PhD applicants, the maximum age is 40 years for employees of public-sector universities, colleges, R&D institutions, government and semi-government organisations, while the maximum age for other applicants is 35 years.

For MS scholarships, candidates must have BS, BE, Master’s or an equivalent qualification representing 16 years of education in the relevant field. They must have a minimum CGPA of 3.0 out of 4.0 under the semester system or first division under the annual system in their BS, BE, Master’s or equivalent degree.

The maximum age for MS applicants is 35 years for employees of public-sector universities, colleges, R&D institutions, government and semi-government organisations, and 30 years for all other candidates. Employees of relevant public-sector and government organisations are required to submit an NOC when applying.

Selection will be made on merit based on HEC Aptitude Test scores and interview results, subject to the approved provincial quotas of the Government of Pakistan. Candidates are required to select foreign universities or countries of their choice through the online application form, although HEC reserves the right to reallocate a university or country where necessary.

Only shortlisted applicants who have passed the HEC Aptitude Test will be called for interviews. Candidates must ensure that their chosen field is available at the selected university, while HEC will share the list of potential candidates with partner agencies and universities for placement.

Applicants will also be responsible for meeting the admission requirements of their host universities, including internationally recognised tests such as GRE, TOEFL and IELTS where required.

The HEC Aptitude Test will be conducted by the Education Testing Council under HEC. Candidates who have already taken the HAT organised by ETC and have a valid score on the closing date may use their existing result. HAT scores remain valid for two years, and where an applicant has multiple valid scores, the best score will be considered.

Applications will be accepted online through the HEC e-Services Portal. An application processing fee of Rs3,000 is required through 1LINK payment services.

HEC said candidates who already hold confirmed unconditional admission for the upcoming semester in Fall 2026 at a Top 200 QS/THE-ranked university in the specified thematic areas may be exempted from the selection test and interview, subject to meeting the programme’s eligibility requirements.

Scholarship payments will be made according to the project’s approved financial provisions, covering prescribed stipend, tuition fees and health insurance. However, if a university’s tuition fee exceeds the amount allocated under the programme, the candidate will be responsible for securing a fee waiver to cover the additional cost.

Applicants have been advised to complete their registration and fee submission within the prescribed timeline. HEC has also stated that it may postpone or cancel the test or amend the schedule if required.

Candidates should not send a hard or printed copy of the online application at this stage. Only shortlisted candidates will later be asked to submit a duly signed printed application along with the required supporting documents.

The deadline for online applications is August 28, 2026, at 4:00 pm.