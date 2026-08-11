Over 34,000 Candidates Appear in PPSC Written Exams Across Punjab

More than 34,000 candidates participated in PPSC written examinations across Punjab.

Exams were held for several posts, including Assistant Director, Chief Officer and Audit Officer.

Examination centres were established in Lahore, Rawalpindi and other divisions.

PPSC Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Muhammad Abdul Aziz inspected examination centres and reviewed arrangements.

More than 34,000 candidates appeared in written examinations conducted by the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) across Punjab on Monday for recruitment to several government posts.

According to the report, the examinations were conducted for various positions, including Assistant Director, Chief Officer and Audit Officer, as well as Sub Engineer.

To accommodate the large number of applicants, PPSC established examination centres across seven divisions of Punjab, including Lahore and Rawalpindi. Special arrangements were made to facilitate candidates and ensure transparency during the examination process.

PPSC Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Muhammad Abdul Aziz visited different examination centres across the province during the exams. He reviewed the arrangements made for candidates and examined the conduct of the written tests in detail.

The large turnout reflected significant participation in the commission’s recruitment examinations, with more than 34,000 candidates competing for various posts through the PPSC selection process.