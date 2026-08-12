Pakistan to Launch First National Youth Employment Policy on August 12

Pakistan’s first National Youth Employment Policy is set to be launched on August 12, 2026, in Islamabad.

The initiative aims to create employment pathways by connecting young people with industry-aligned skills and opportunities.

The event will include the launch of a National Youth Job Fair and National Youth Innovation Programme.

The government will also announce 2027 as the “Year of Skills.”

Pakistan is set to launch its first National Youth Employment Policy on August 12, 2026, as part of a broader initiative aimed at improving employment opportunities, skills development and career pathways for the country’s young population.

According to an official promotional announcement, the policy will be unveiled during an event at the Jinnah Convention Centre in Islamabad, coinciding with International Youth Day.

The initiative is designed to establish a national framework for youth employment while strengthening links between education, skills development, industry and employment opportunities. A key focus of the policy is promoting industry-aligned skills and greater government-industry partnerships to help young people prepare for the labour market.

Several youth-focused initiatives are also scheduled to be introduced at the event. These include the official launch of the policy, a National Youth Job Fair, the launch of the National Youth Innovation Programme, a Skills Ambassador Programme and the Prime Minister’s Youth Excellence Awards.

Networking opportunities will also form part of the event, providing young participants with an opportunity to engage with employers, industry representatives and other stakeholders.

Another major announcement highlighted for the event is the designation of 2027 as the “Year of Skills,” indicating an increased government focus on technical, professional and employment-oriented skills development.

The initiative is being presented under the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and other government bodies also associated with the International Youth Day event.

The National Youth Employment Policy comes amid continued efforts to improve the transition of young Pakistanis from education and training into employment by developing skills that better correspond with the needs of industries and employers.