UET Mardan Opens Fall 2026 Admissions for MS, MSc and PhD Programmes

Online applications for postgraduate admissions opened on August 10, 2026.

Candidates can apply for MS, MSc and PhD programmes until August 31, 2026.

The GAT-General test for eligible postgraduate applicants is scheduled for September 6.

Classes for the Fall 2026-27 academic session are expected to begin in the fourth week of September.

The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Mardan has announced admissions for its Fall 2026 postgraduate programmes, inviting online applications for MS, MSc and PhD studies for the 2026-27 academic session.

According to the admission announcement, applications opened on August 10 and the deadline for submitting the online application form is August 31, 2026, at 11:59pm. Applicants are required to complete the online form and provide clear scanned copies of the required documents and fee receipt.

Under the open-merit category, UET Mardan is offering MSc/MS programmes in Computer Software Engineering, Renewable Energy Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Telecommunication Engineering and Computer Science.

The university has also announced MSc/MS and PhD programmes under its rationalized scheme. MSc/MS options include Computer Software Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Renewable Energy Engineering, Telecommunication Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence. PhD programmes are available in Telecommunication Engineering, Artificial Intelligence, Electrical Engineering, Computer Software Engineering and Computer Science.

Applicants are required to deposit an application processing fee of Rs2,000 in the specified Bank of Khyber account and upload a clear scan of the payment receipt along with the other required documents while completing the online application.

As per the announced schedule, scrutiny of applications and documents will take place on September 3, followed by the GAT-General test for MSc/MS and PhD applicants on September 6. The GAT-General result is scheduled to be announced on September 7.

The university has scheduled PREC proceedings for PhD applicants, including research proposal assessment and evaluation of interdisciplinary applications, for September 8. Any further evaluation of interdisciplinary applications by the Admission Committee and the display of the postgraduate merit list are scheduled for September 9.

Admissions and interviews are expected to take place from September 10 to September 15, while postgraduate classes are scheduled to commence in the fourth week of September 2026.

UET Mardan has advised candidates to carefully review the eligibility requirements for their respective postgraduate programmes before applying. Incomplete applications or applications submitted without clear scans of all required documents will not be entertained.