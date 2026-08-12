Global Oil Crisis Deepens as Dubai Crude Jumps 10%, Pakistan Faces Fuel Price Pressure

Dubai crude prices have surged 10%, reaching $88.99 per barrel.

Pakistan’s petroleum market is facing growing pressure from rising global oil and refined fuel prices.

Higher freight rates and import premiums are adding to the cost of bringing petroleum products into the country.

The sharp global increase poses a fresh challenge for Pakistan’s newly introduced daily fuel pricing system and the wider oil supply chain.

Pakistan’s petroleum market is facing mounting pressure as the global oil crisis intensifies, with Dubai crude prices rising by around 10% to $88.99 per barrel.

The latest increase comes at a challenging time for Pakistan, as several components of the country’s fuel import costs are moving upward simultaneously. International crude oil and refined petroleum product prices are rising, while freight charges and import premiums have also increased.

The combination of these factors is creating additional pressure across Pakistan’s petroleum supply chain, which remains sensitive to changes in international energy markets and the cost of importing fuel.

Higher crude and refined product prices directly increase the cost of petroleum imports, while elevated freight rates make transportation more expensive. Rising import premiums further add to the overall cost of securing fuel supplies from international markets.

The developments also present a major test for Pakistan’s recently introduced daily fuel pricing mechanism. With international prices experiencing sharp movements, changes in global markets could increasingly influence domestic petroleum pricing and create greater volatility for consumers and the energy sector.

The simultaneous rise in crude oil prices, refined fuel costs, freight rates and import premiums means Pakistan’s petroleum market is facing pressure from several directions at once. If elevated international prices persist, the country’s fuel supply chain and domestic pricing system could remain under significant strain.