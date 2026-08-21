Postgraduate Entry Test Registration to Begin on August 23

Registration for the Postgraduate Entry Test will begin on August 23.

The test will be held under Punjab’s Central Induction Policy for postgraduate medical and dental Level-III programmes.

University of Health Sciences will conduct the test in the last week of October.

The decision was taken at a meeting attended by vice chancellors and principals of medical institutions.

Registration for the Postgraduate Entry Test for admission to postgraduate medical and dental Level-III programmes in Punjab will begin on August 23 under the Central Induction Policy.

According to details, the entrance test is scheduled to be conducted in the last week of October by the University of Health Sciences (UHS).

The decision regarding the registration and examination schedule was taken during a meeting held at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department.

Vice chancellors and principals of medical universities and colleges participated in the meeting, where arrangements related to the postgraduate admission process and entry test were discussed.

The Postgraduate Entry Test forms part of the admission process for candidates seeking entry into postgraduate medical and dental Level-III programmes under Punjab’s Central Induction Policy.