Shafique Century, Babar Near Hundred as Pakistan Fight Back Against West Indies

Abdullah Shafique scores an unbeaten century in his return to the Test side.

Babar Azam finishes the day unbeaten on 86 after another composed innings.

Pakistan reach 266-2 in reply to West Indies’ first-innings total of 344.

Sajid Khan claims four wickets as Pakistan recover strongly on day two.

Pakistan produced an impressive batting response to West Indies’ first-innings total of 344, reaching 266-2 at stumps on the second day of the second Test at Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad.

Abdullah Shafique marked his return to the Test side with a superb unbeaten 107, registering the sixth Test century of his career. Drafted into the playing XI after Shan Masood suffered a finger injury, Shafique looked comfortable at number three, facing 185 deliveries and striking 10 fours and two sixes in a composed innings.

At the other end, captain Babar Azam continued his excellent form with an unbeaten 86. The Pakistan skipper played with patience and authority, facing 126 balls while hitting 10 boundaries and one six to keep his side firmly in control.

The pair erased memories of Pakistan’s disappointing batting display in the first Test, combining for an unbroken 168-run partnership for the third wicket. Their stand shifted the momentum decisively in Pakistan’s favour after the visitors had suffered a 90-run defeat earlier in the series.

Earlier, opener Azan Awais provided Pakistan with a brisk start, scoring 55 from 71 balls with 10 fours before being trapped lbw by left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican following a television review. Abdullah Shafique and Awais had earlier added 64 runs for the second wicket after Imam-ul-Haq was dismissed by Shamar Joseph.

West Indies were also hampered by injuries, with first Test star Justin Greaves unavailable due to a leg problem, while captain Roston Chase struggled to bowl effectively because of a finger injury, easing Pakistan’s task on a batting-friendly surface.

Earlier in the day, West Indies added 109 runs to their overnight score before being bowled out for 344. Justin Greaves top-scored with 73 after extending a 96-run sixth-wicket partnership with Chase, who contributed 70.

Pakistan’s bowlers eventually wrapped up the innings after spinner Ali Usman broke the partnership with the second new ball. Fast bowler Ubaid Shah then dismissed Chase, while off-spinner Sajid Khan cleaned up the tail, finishing with impressive figures of 4-85 to emerge as Pakistan’s most successful bowler.