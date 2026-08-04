Voting Begins at 54 Polling Stations in AJK’s LA-27 and LA-28 After Weather Delay

Polling has started at 54 polling stations in LA-27 and LA-28 of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Voting will continue until 5:00pm under strict security arrangements.

The election was postponed on August 2 due to adverse weather conditions.

The Election Commission has also announced August 10 as the polling date for LA-24 Poonch & Sudhnoti-7 (Baloch).

Voting has officially begun at 54 polling stations in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly constituencies LA-27 and LA-28 after polling was postponed because of bad weather on August 2.

Polling started early Tuesday morning and will continue until 5:00pm. Authorities have put in place strict security measures to ensure a peaceful voting process across all polling stations.

Meanwhile, the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Election Commission has announced that polling in constituency LA-24 Poonch & Sudhnoti-7 (Baloch) will be held on August 10, 2026.

According to the Election Commission, the constituency will vote alongside other seats in the Poonch Division during the third phase of the AJK Legislative Assembly elections.

Polling in LA-24 had previously been cancelled following the death of independent candidate Zahid Yaseen. The Election Commission has now issued a revised election schedule and confirmed the new polling date.

The third phase of the Azad Kashmir elections, covering the Rawalakot Division seats, is scheduled to take place on August 10, 2026.

In the first phase of the AJK Legislative Assembly elections, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) emerged as the leading party by securing the highest number of seats.