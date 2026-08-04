Bahria University, ABN News Sign Partnership to Equip Students with Industry-Ready Media Skills

Bahria University and ABN News have signed an MoU to strengthen academic and media industry collaboration.

Students will receive internships, hands-on training, workshops and certification opportunities.

The initiative aims to bridge the gap between classroom learning and the professional media environment.

The partnership is designed to prepare students for the evolving demands of Pakistan’s media industry.

Bahria University and ABN News have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening collaboration between academia and the media industry while providing students with practical exposure and professional training.

Under the agreement, students of Bahria University will have access to internships, industry-based training, workshops conducted by experienced media professionals, joint certification programmes and a range of hands-on learning opportunities. The initiative is intended to help students apply their academic knowledge in real-world media settings and develop the practical skills required by today’s journalism and broadcasting industry.

The partnership seeks to produce a new generation of media professionals who are well-equipped to meet the challenges of the rapidly evolving media landscape. It also focuses on enhancing students’ understanding of digital journalism, broadcast media and modern communication practices.

According to the university administration, the collaboration will give students valuable experience within a mainstream media organisation, helping them strengthen their professional capabilities, build industry connections and improve their future employment prospects.