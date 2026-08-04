Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) Observed Across Pakistan with Religious Devotion and Tight Security

Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) and the martyrs of Karbala is being observed across Pakistan with deep religious devotion.

Major mourning processions have begun in cities across the country under strict security arrangements.

Authorities have deployed a large number of police personnel to ensure peaceful observance.

Mobile services have been suspended in parts of Quetta, while Section 144 and a ban on pillion riding are in force in several Sindh districts.

The Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and the martyrs of Karbala is being observed across Pakistan today with great reverence and devotion. Mourning processions have started in major cities, while authorities have implemented extraordinary security measures to ensure the peaceful conduct of religious gatherings.

Processions are being held in Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Hyderabad, Faisalabad, Quetta, Peshawar and other cities across the country. Thousands of police officers and security personnel have been deployed along procession routes and at sensitive locations to prevent any untoward incidents.

In Karachi, the central Chehlum procession will begin from Nishtar Park. Authorities have sealed roads leading to the procession route by placing containers, while M.A. Jinnah Road has been closed to traffic as part of the security plan.

In Islamabad, the central Chehlum procession concluded at the Imambargah Asna Ashari in G-6. In Peshawar, the main procession started from Imambargah Hussainia Hall in Saddar.

Meanwhile, Lahore’s central Chehlum procession is scheduled to begin from Haveli Alif Shah inside Delhi Gate and will conclude at Karbala Gamay Shah after passing through its traditional route.

Special security arrangements have also been enforced in Balochistan, where mobile phone services remain suspended today in the Quetta areas of Qaidabad, Gawalmandi and Brewery due to security concerns.

In Sindh, Section 144 has been imposed in Hyderabad, while pillion riding has been banned in Hyderabad, Matiari, Dadu, Sujawal, Tando Allahyar, Thatta and Jhirk as part of precautionary measures for Chehlum processions.