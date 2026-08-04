Petrol and Diesel Prices Reduced in Pakistan from August 4, 2026

Petrol price cut by Rs4.08 per litre.

High-speed diesel becomes cheaper by Rs2.45 per litre.

New fuel prices came into effect on August 4, 2026.

Pakistan continues with its daily fuel price adjustment mechanism.

The federal government has announced a reduction in petroleum product prices, providing fresh relief to consumers. According to a notification issued by the Petroleum Division, the price of petrol has been reduced by Rs4.08 per litre, while high-speed diesel has been cut by Rs2.45 per litre.

Following the latest revision, petrol will now be available at Rs331.95 per litre, while the new price of high-speed diesel has been fixed at Rs389.93 per litre. The revised rates came into effect on August 4, 2026.

The government had earlier decided to determine petroleum prices on a daily basis in view of the changing regional situation. Under the current mechanism, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) announces revised fuel prices without requiring prior approval from the prime minister or the federal government, while prices announced on weekdays remain unchanged over Saturdays and Sundays.

This is the second fuel price reduction within a few days. On July 31, the price of petrol was reduced by 12 paisas per litre, while high-speed diesel became cheaper by 66 paisas per litre.