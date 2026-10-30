Govt Seeks Action Against Senior Officers Failing to Declare Dual Citizenship

Establishment Division seeks Prime Minister’s approval to initiate disciplinary proceedings against senior government officers who have not submitted mandatory citizenship declarations.

Around 62.5% of 2,917 officers in Grades 20, 21 and 22 have failed to submit the required affidavits.

Officers found violating the rules could face withheld promotions, compulsory retirement or dismissal from government service.

The federal government is considering disciplinary action against senior civil servants who have failed to disclose their dual citizenship status or provide mandatory declarations regarding foreign citizenship held by their family members.

The Establishment Division has forwarded a summary to the Prime Minister’s Office, requesting permission to initiate proceedings against government officers who have not submitted the required affidavits.

According to official figures, 62.5 per cent of the 2,917 senior government officers covered by the exercise have yet to submit their declarations, raising concerns over compliance with civil service regulations.

The exercise covers officers serving in Basic Pay Scales (BPS) 20, 21 and 22, including senior officials holding important administrative and management positions across federal government departments.

Establishment Division officials said disciplinary proceedings would begin once the prime minister approves the proposal. Officers who failed to fulfil the declaration requirement would initially be issued show-cause notices, giving them an opportunity to explain their non-compliance.

Depending on the nature of the violation and the outcome of disciplinary proceedings, the officers concerned could face penalties ranging from the withholding of promotions to compulsory retirement or dismissal from government service.

The proposed measures are intended to ensure that senior civil servants comply with the requirement to disclose foreign citizenship held by themselves or their dependents.

Data compiled during the exercise indicates that approximately 37.5 per cent of the 2,917 officers have submitted their affidavits so far, while nearly two-thirds have not completed the process.

Among those who submitted declarations, only 8.68 per cent reported that either they or their family members possessed foreign citizenship.

The figures highlight the significant number of senior officials who have not yet provided the information required by the Establishment Division.

The officers covered by the exercise belong to several major government services, including the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), Police Service of Pakistan (PSP), Secretariat Group and Office Management Group.

These services include senior bureaucrats responsible for administrative affairs, policymaking, departmental management and other important functions within the federal government.

Under the applicable Civil Servants Rules, government officers are required to disclose foreign citizenship held by themselves and their dependents through the prescribed declaration process.

The requirement is intended to maintain official records of citizenship status and ensure compliance with the rules governing public service.

The Establishment Division has sought authorisation to proceed against officers who have not fulfilled this obligation, with officials indicating that formal notices will be issued following approval from the prime minister.

The proposed action will be subject to the relevant disciplinary procedures, with penalties determined according to the circumstances of individual cases.

The summary is currently awaiting a decision from the Prime Minister’s Office. Further proceedings against non-compliant officers will depend on the approval granted and the subsequent action initiated by the Establishment Division.