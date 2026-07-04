Asim Azhar calls reciting Azaan in Melbourne his ‘best Friday ever’

Asim Azhar recited the Azaan for the local Muslim community in Melbourne, Australia.

The singer shared the emotional moment with fans on Instagram.

He described the experience as his “best Friday ever.”

Fans praised the heartfelt gesture and flooded social media with prayers and appreciation.

Pakistani singer Asim Azhar has shared an emotional moment from his visit to Melbourne, Australia, after having the honour of reciting the Azaan for the local Muslim community.

Taking to Instagram, the popular singer posted about the memorable experience and expressed his gratitude for being given the opportunity. Calling it his “best Friday ever,” Asim said the moment was deeply meaningful and one he would always cherish.

The heartfelt post quickly drew attention from fans, who praised the singer for sharing a spiritual milestone rather than a musical update. Many social media users congratulated him and offered prayers, describing the moment as inspiring and uplifting.

Asim Azhar is currently in Australia, where he has been interacting with fans during his visit. His latest post, however, stood out for its religious and emotional significance, earning widespread appreciation across social media platforms.