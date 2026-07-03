Pakistan’s trade deficit jumps 21.6% to $39.5bn in FY2025-26

• Trade deficit widens to $39.47 billion as imports outpace exports.

• Exports decline nearly 6% to $30.13 billion during the fiscal year.

• Imports rise 7.9% to $69.60 billion, while June deficit surges 63.8% from May.

Pakistan’s trade deficit expanded by 21.6% year-on-year to $39.47 billion in the fiscal year 2025-26, driven by a rise in imports and a decline in exports, according to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The latest figures showed the country’s exports fell 5.9% to $30.126 billion during the fiscal year, compared with the previous year.

Meanwhile, imports increased 7.9% to $69.597 billion, significantly widening the gap between the country’s export earnings and import bill.

In June 2026, exports dropped 16.7% from the previous month to $2.239 billion, while imports climbed 24.1% to $6.767 billion, resulting in a monthly trade deficit of $4.528 billion.

The June trade gap was 63.8% higher than in May, reflecting a sharp month-on-month deterioration in the country’s trade balance.

On a year-on-year basis, June exports declined 9.6%, while imports rose 26.3%. As a result, the monthly trade deficit increased by 57.1% compared with June 2025, according to PBS data.