Lahore authorities begin action against 744 unregistered schools

• Notices issued to 744 unregistered schools across Lahore.

• Schools given three days to respond or face legal action.

• Violators could be fined between Rs300,000 and Rs4 million.

The District Education Authority has launched a citywide operation against unregistered private schools, issuing notices to hundreds of institutions operating without official registration.

According to the authority, notices have been served to 744 unregistered schools across Lahore as part of an enforcement drive to ensure compliance with education regulations.

School administrations have been instructed to submit their replies within three days. Officials warned that institutions failing to respond or complete the registration process within the stipulated period will face legal proceedings.

The authority further said schools found operating without registration could be fined between Rs300,000 and Rs4 million under the relevant laws.