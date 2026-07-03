Punjab rolls out evidence-based traffic challan system provincewide

• Traffic challans will now include video and photo evidence of violations.

• Citizens will receive SMS alerts from 8070 with a link to view the evidence.

• New system aims to improve transparency, reduce disputes and strengthen enforcement.

The Punjab government has introduced an evidence-based traffic challan system across the province, allowing motorists to view photographic and video proof of traffic violations before paying their fines.

Under the new mechanism, citizens who commit a traffic violation will receive an SMS from 8070 containing a link to the relevant evidence, including images and video footage captured at the time of the offence.

According to a Traffic Police spokesperson, all challans across Punjab will now be issued through the Traffic Police One App, with digital evidence attached to ensure greater transparency and accountability in the enforcement process.

The initiative, launched on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, is designed to make the challaning system more transparent, fair and citizen-friendly.

DIG Traffic Punjab Muhammad Waqas Nazeer said the new system would help reduce unnecessary disputes between motorists and traffic police by providing verifiable evidence of violations. He added that it would also save time for both citizens and law enforcement personnel.

He said the digital system would strengthen legal action against motorists who fail to pay traffic fines, while the use of modern technology would further improve the efficiency and public service standards of the Punjab Traffic Police.