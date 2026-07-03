Over 203,000 Pakistanis complete Hajj 2027 online registration in first 11 days

• More than 203,700 applicants complete Hajj 2027 online registration.

• Over 154,000 choose the government Hajj scheme, while nearly 49,000 opt for the private scheme.

• Punjab records the highest number of registrations among all provinces.

More than 203,000 prospective pilgrims have completed online registration for Hajj 2027 within the first 11 days of the registration process, according to the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

The ministry said a total of 203,722 applicants registered through the digital system. More than 180,000 completed the process via the official web portal, while over 24,000 used the ministry’s mobile application.

According to the official data, over 154,000 applicants selected the government Hajj scheme, while nearly 49,000 registered under the private Hajj scheme.

The registrations include around 119,000 men and more than 84,500 women.

Punjab recorded the largest number of applicants with over 95,000 registrations, followed by Sindh with 63,000, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 28,000, Islamabad with around 9,000, Balochistan with 5,500, Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 1,200, and Gilgit-Baltistan with approximately 600 applicants.

The ministry also noted growing public interest in future pilgrimage seasons. Around 1,400 people have already registered their interest for Hajj 2028, while nearly 250 signed up for Hajj 2029 and about 350 expressed interest in Hajj 2030.