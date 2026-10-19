1.5 million Pakistani children faced online sexual abuse in a year, says UNICEF

UNICEF urges parents to supervise children’s access to digital platforms.

Shame, fear of family reactions and social stigma prevented 57% of affected children from disclosing abuse.

The organisation calls for stronger child protection measures, better investigations and safe reporting channels.

Around 1.5 million children in Pakistan experienced online sexual abuse over a one-year period, according to UNICEF, which has called for greater parental supervision and stronger safeguards on digital platforms.

The organisation warned against giving children unrestricted access to online services and urged parents to closely monitor their digital activities.

A UNICEF research report found that 57% of affected children had not disclosed their experiences, citing shame, fear of how their families would react and concerns about social stigma.

In 85% of the cases described by affected children, the alleged perpetrator was someone they knew. Social media accounted for 44% of reported online harassment incidents, according to the report.

The forms of abuse identified included sending children inappropriate images and messages, asking them for private photographs, distributing images and using blackmail against victims.

UNICEF also highlighted the use of artificial intelligence to create fake images and videos of children as an emerging threat.

The organisation urged Pakistan to address gaps in its legal system, improve investigations and strengthen child protection mechanisms. It also called for safe reporting channels through which children could disclose abuse and seek help.