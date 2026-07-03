Pakistan stock market closes above 185,000 points after strong rally

PSX gained 851 points on Friday, marking its fifth consecutive session of gains.

KSE-100 Index closed at 185,372 points after crossing the 185,000-point mark during trading.

Strong buying in banking, oil and gas, fertilizer and energy stocks supported the rally.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) maintained its bullish momentum on Friday, extending its winning streak to a fifth consecutive session as investors continued to accumulate shares across major sectors.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index started the final trading session of the week on a strong note, gaining more than 500 points in early trade to climb above the 185,000-point level. The positive momentum continued throughout the day, with the index rising by more than 1,100 points at one stage before giving up some gains.

By the close of trading, the KSE-100 Index had advanced 851 points, or around 0.46%, to settle at 185,372 points. The benchmark had ended the previous trading session at 184,520 points.

Buying activity remained concentrated in heavyweight banking, oil and gas, fertilizer and energy stocks, helping lift the market to fresh highs during the session.

Market analysts attributed the continued rally to sustained buying by institutional investors, including mutual funds, commercial banks and corporate investors. They added that high-net-worth individual investors also remained active, further supporting the market’s upward trend.

Friday’s performance marked the fifth straight session of gains for the PSX, reflecting growing investor confidence and continued demand for blue-chip stocks despite broader economic challenges.